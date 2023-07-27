Aristocrat unveils NFL-themed slot machines as league navigates legal gambling

Aristocrat unveils the first look at its NFL-themed slot machines that will begin appearing on casino floors in September.

Aristocrat Gaming unveiled Thursday new NFL-themed slot machines, slated to appear on casino floors when football season kicks off in September.

It's symbolic of a major reversal for the National Football League — from its vehement opposition to legalized sports betting prior to the 2018 Supreme Court decision, which paved the way for states to adopt sports wagering, to partnering with the American Gaming Association on responsible gambling initiatives.

Now, its highly sought-after license will appear on casino slot machines nationwide, designed and manufactured by Aristocrat.

"The unveiling of the first NFL-themed slot machines represents an opportunity to bring the League closer to our fans in a new area," said Joe Ruggiero, SVP of Consumer Products at the NFL.

Aristocrat Gaming first announced the multi-year agreement in 2021.