BlackRock returns to India, joining forces with Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani's financial arm

The BlackRock logo is displayed at their headquarters on November 14, 2022 in New York City. BlackRock and Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund signed an agreement to jointly explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East.

BlackRock has joined forces with the financial services arm of India's tycoon Mukesh Ambani in what's been referred to as a "major move."

This paves the way for the world's largest money manager to gain a foothold into the country's fast growing asset management market.

BlackRock, which had $9.4 trillion assets under management at the end of June, together with Jio Financial Services, each plan to invest up to $150 million in the 50-50 venture, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The joint venture will be called Jio BlackRock.

"Today marks a major move for BlackRock as we work to expand our footprint through a forthcoming joint venture in India with Jio Financial Services, a company built by Reliance Industries Limited," said Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, in a post on his LinkedIn page.

Mukesh Ambani is the founder and chairman of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, the country's largest listed company by market share. The billionaire mogul has been named India's richest man in Forbes list with a net worth of $90.6 billion.