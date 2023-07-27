Cramer's Lightning Round: Topgolf Callaway Brands is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Topgolf Callaway Brands' year-to-date stock performance.

Topgolf Callaway Brands : "Stock's been disappointing, and I think it's rather strange because the business itself is very good. I think you should buy the stock."

Idexx Laboratories : "Ok, I like Idexx, but Zoetis is crushing them. I think Zoetis is the way to go when it comes to animal health."

Teladoc Health : "All right, they had a very good quarter today. I think a lot of people are going to upgrade the stock now that they finally showed some upside momentum. I think you're ok for a trade but not for long."

Lucid Group : "I don't like Lucid, I like Rivian. I think Rivian's real. I know there's a big short position, but I think Rivian's delivering exactly what you want, and I think they've got, they've got a team there that I think is a little bit better than people realize.

JD.Com : "This is so tough for me because Alibaba is one of the only ones I think has really got the momentum in China, and they're also dividing in two, you can get their cloud business, which is really terrific, and that's the only one."

