Intel jumps 6% as it returns to profitability after two quarters of losses

Pat Gelsinger, CEO, of Intel Corporation, testifies during the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on semiconductors titled Developing Next Generation Technology for Innovation, in Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Intel reported second-quarter earnings on Thursday, including a return to profitability after two straight quarters of losses, and a stronger-than-expected forecast.

Intel shares rose 7% in extended trading.

Here's how Intel did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations for the quarter ending July 1:

Earnings per share : $0.13, adjusted, versus 3 cents loss per share expected by Refinitiv.

: $0.13, adjusted, versus 3 cents loss per share expected by Refinitiv. Revenue: $12.9 billion, versus $12.13 billion expected by Refinitiv.

For the third quarter, Intel expects earnings of $0.20 per share, adjusted, on revenue of $13.4 billion at the midpoint, versus analyst expectations of 16 cents per share on $13.23 billion in sales.

Intel posted net income of $1.5 billion, or earnings of $0.35 per share, versus a net loss of $454 million, or a loss of 11 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Intel CFO David Zinsner said in a statement that part of the reason that Intel's report was stronger than expected was because of the progress it has made towards slashing $3 billion in costs this year. Earlier this year, Intel slashed its dividend and announced plans to save $10 billion per year by 2025, including through layoffs.

Revenue fell to $12.9 billion from $15.3 billion a year ago, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of declining sales for the company.