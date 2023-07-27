25 July 2023, Greece, Gennadi: A relief worker, who has been on duty for days, has laid down on a piece of cardboard by the side of the road to rest, in the background the plume of smoke from a newly erupted forest fire in the village of Gennadi. Mediterranean heat - thousands of people flee forest fires on Rhodes. In Greece, forest fires are raging in numerous regions. Popular vacation resorts such as the islands of Rhodes and Corfu are also affected. Photo: Christoph Reichwein/dpa

July is set to be the hottest month on record.

That's according to data released Thursday that was collected by Copernicus, the Earth observation component of the European Union's space program, and supported by the World Meteorological Organization, the United Nation's agency for weather, climate and water.

The first three weeks of July have been the hottest three-week period on record, according to a joint statement published by the Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organization.

This month's record-breaking heat surpasses July 2019, the previous hottest month, and comes on the heels of June setting the record for the hottest June ever.

It's primarily due to climate change.

"Record-breaking temperatures are part of the trend of drastic increases in global temperatures. Anthropogenic emissions are ultimately the main driver of these rising temperatures," Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in a statement published alongside the announcement.

Also, the El Nino weather pattern is active for the first time in seven years, and earlier in July, the WMO said there is a 90% chance that El Nino will continue on for the second half of 2023, pushing weather extremes even further than they would be otherwise.

"The onset of El Niño will greatly increase the likelihood of breaking temperature records and triggering more extreme heat in many parts of the world and in the ocean," Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the WMO, said in a statement earlier in July.

This month has included heat waves that have baked much of North America, Asia and Europe, and wildfires that are ravaging Canada and Greece, Copernicus and the WMO said.