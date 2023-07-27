Nissan CEO spots key to cracking 'challenging' China market after demand slump

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said the Japanese carmaker needs to bring new vehicles to the increasingly crowded Chinese market at speed.

Speaking to CNBC's Tanvir Gill on Wednesday, Uchida said the company would target current Nissan customers with the "timely introduction of high-value product[s] that are as competitive as fast-growing local brands, at [an] attractive price."

Earlier this year, Nissan announced a China-focused electric SUV, called the Arizon, and plans to launch other models as the company grapples with declining market share and slowing sales. It has said further details of its medium-term line-up will be released in the fall.

In China, the company has faced particular competition from homegrown BYD.

Nissan on Wednesday reported net income for the most recent quarter of 105.5 billion yen ($751 million), beating expectations and marking a sharp rise year-on-year. However, results showed a 45.8% drop in China unit sales versus the same period the previous year.