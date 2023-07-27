Salesforce-owned Slack says users are having issues sending messages

Slack signage on a laptop computer in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Workplace messaging service Slack on Thursday said that customers are having issues sending messages.

"Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages in Slack," the company said on its website. "We're investigating and will let you know as soon as we know more. We appreciate your patience in the meantime."

According to the outage flagging site Downdetector, Slack began experiencing issues just before 5 a.m. ET. The problems peaked at around 5:30 a.m., with 5,000 users reporting issues with the platform.

Tests conducted by CNBC confirmed messages were not sending.