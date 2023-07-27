SpaceX came close to breaking a 56-year rocket record with back-to-back launches

(L)A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket stands at pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center several hours before a scheduled launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and (R) A Falcon 9 rocket stands at Cape Canaveral's SLC-40 pad.

SpaceX on Thursday night came close to breaking a record that's stood for over half a century, with back-to-back launches that had been set to fly from Florida's Space Coast.

The company is targeting 10:20 p.m. ET for the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Force's Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40), carrying Starlink satellites.

A Falcon Heavy rocket was set to lift off a couple miles away as little as 45 minutes later. But SpaceX postponed the Falcon Heavy mission, which is to deliver the Jupiter 3 satellite for broadband provider EchoStar into orbit. The launch from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center is now scheduled to launch on Friday evening instead.