Watch live: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks after rate decision

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

It announced a new rate increase of a quarter percentage point, bringing its main rate to 3.75%, completing a full year of consecutive rate hikes in the euro zone.

"Inflation continues to decline but is still expected to remain too high for too long," the ECB said Thursday in a statement.

