Europe stocks open lower as French economy grows 0.5%; Bank of Japan jolts markets with policy shift

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.36% in early trade, with media and tech stocks shedding some of Thursday's strong gains to fall 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

The Bank of Japan on Friday kept its negative interest interest rate intact but announced it would allow "greater flexibility" in its target range for 10-year Japanese government bond yields — a move seen by some analysts as a signal for an eventual policy shift, though how significantly is unclear.

Japan's strict yield curve control policy will now allow movements in the range of around plus and minus 0.5% without "rigid limits," the central bank said. The central bank also offered to buy 10-year bonds at 1% every business day through fixed-rate operations, effectively expanding its tolerance by another 50 basis points.

The unexpected move rattled Asia-Pacific markets, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling by over 2%, the yen gaining and the 10-year bond yield rising to its highest level since September 2014.

Global markets are also sensitive to monetary policy moves in Japan, due to its longstanding status as the world's biggest creditor nation.

The Stoxx 600 climbed 1.4% on Thursday as the European Central Bank delivered an expected 25-basis-point rate hike and gave few clues as to how far it has left to go, though it stressed inflation is "still expected to remain too high for too long."

Meanwhile U.S. stocks on the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a 13-day winning streak Thursday as investors took profits and digested the economic and earnings picture so far.

