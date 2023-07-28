Procter & Gamble is about to report earnings. Here's what to expect

Tide laundry detergent is shown on display in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017.

Procter & Gamble is expected to report its quarterly earnings before the bell Friday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting the company to report:

Earnings per share: $1.32 expected

Revenue: $19.98 billion expected

The company, which makes Tide detergent, Crest toothpaste and Gillette razors, has been raising prices on its goods for nearly two years to mitigate increasing commodity costs. Its prices were up 10% in the company's fiscal third quarter compared with the year-ago period.

But those higher price tags have had the effect of scaring off customers, who are switching to cheaper private label options or buying those products less often. Last quarter, P&G's volume fell 3%.

Still, P&G hasn't seen the same drop in demand in the U.S., its largest market. And China, its second largest market, is bouncing back from a Covid-related slump.

Looking to fiscal 2024, Wall Street is anticipating the company's earnings per share will grow 8.8% and revenue will increase 4.5%.

P&G shares have risen just 1% this year, giving the company a market value of $361 billion.