SpaceX hasn't obtained environmental permits for 'flame deflector' system it's testing in Texas

A spectator on South Padre Island, Texas, waits for the launch of the SpaceX Starship for a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20, 2023.

SpaceX ran a "full-pressure test" of a new "flame deflector" system at its Starship Super Heavy launch site in South Texas on Friday. However, CNBC has learned that the company never applied for the environmental permits that would allow it to discharge industrial process wastewater into the area surrounding the launchpad as normally required by the federal Clean Water Act.

The flame deflector, a cooling system, is meant to diffuse heat, sound and energy generated by orbital test flights and launches of the company's largest ever rocket, which Elon Musk hopes will take people and equipment to the moon, and eventually to Mars.

SpaceX hasn't disclosed how much water a system test consumes at the site, where that water will run off and what it contains. The Starbase facility, a spaceport with some manufacturing operations onsite, is surrounded by wetlands along the Gulf of Mexico at the southernmost point in Texas. The habitat is crucial for migrating and nesting endangered species and is important to the indigenous population.

In an email to CNBC, a spokesperson for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the state's environmental regulator, confirmed that as of July 28, SpaceX had not applied for what is called a Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) permit at its Starbase facility. The regulator said the SpaceX site has previously attained three stormwater permit authorizations.

"The determination of whether a discharge permit is needed is the responsibility of the business owner based on how they plan to manage wastewater," the TCEQ wrote in an email to CNBC. The state agency has been in discussions with SpaceX about industrial permitting, the regulator added.

SpaceX hasn't said why it went ahead without a permit and didn't respond to a request for comment.

Eric Roesch, an environmental engineer, has been tracking how SpaceX and other aerospace companies comply with environmental regulations in Texas via his newsletter ESGHound.

"Industrial process water is a regulated pollutant under the Clean Water Act," Roesch told CNBC in an interview. "Heat, silt and a range of chemicals that mix into wastewater will degrade the biological integrity of any surrounding wetlands, and erode water quality over time."

Permits, when granted, require proper treatment and safe disposal of wastewater from industrial processes, Roesch added. Launch sites that feature "deluge" and other water-based cooling systems in the U.S. have a permit equivalent to a TPDES going back to the earliest days of the Space Shuttle.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency's website, criminal enforcement actions can apply to people or companies who "negligently" or "knowingly" discharge pollutants from a "point source" into waters of the United States without a permit. Penalties can include prison time and fines amounting to $2,500 to $50,000 per day.