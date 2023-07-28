The Dow missed its 14th straight gain — A coin flip could have done that

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on July 25, 2023, in New York City.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed negative on Thursday, breaking a 13-day win streak in which the blue-chip index gained 5.3%. It also missed the opportunity to tie its longest rally on record: a 14-session run in 1897.

But here's the thing: Regardless of whether the Dow made that 14th straight gain, basic probability tells us that we will get this kind of streak every once in a while naturally. It's sort of like a version of the famous "Gambler's Fallacy" in which people erroneously believe that an unusual streak in a roulette wheel means something for future outcomes, when you'd actually expect long streaks to happen on occasion.

We can even show that these streaks aren't that different from a result of a coin flip.

CNBC ran a simulated coin flip thousands of times and counted the number of times "heads" came up in a row. Treat those like daily gains in the stock market. Remember, these are totally independent events where the outcome is not affected by the prior simulation.