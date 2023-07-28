This ETF is the best way to play a 'goldilocks' health-care sector, Bank of America says

A health-care fund with a strong track record could be in a sweet spot for investors who are looking to take some risk off the table, according to Bank of America. Investment and exchange-traded fund strategist Jared Woodard said in a note to clients that health-care equipment and services is an industry that has been a winner for investors in the past and is set up for another strong run. "Since 2006, HCES has been a 'goldilocks' trade for investors looking for high-beta healthcare exposure without extreme volatility," the note said. The firm's top-rated ETF in the space is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) , which helps investors avoid the volatile biotech stocks found in broader health-care sector funds. The IHI has an expense ratio of 0.39%, and its top holdings include Thermo Fisher Scientific and Abbott Laboratories . The fund has a total return of just under 8% so far this year and has averaged a return of 10.7% over the past five years. Over the past 10 years, the average total return jumps above 15%. IHI 5Y mountain The IHI has averaged a total return of more than 10% over the past five years. Bank of America listed cooling inflation and a potential recession as reasons medical technology could outperform from here. The ETF is trading at a higher earnings multiple than its historical average, which could be a concern if there is a broad market downturn. However, the industry's multiple actually looks cheap on a historical basis compared with the broader market, Woodard said. Additionally, the industry has not been particularly popular with investors in recent years, which could reverse and give the fund a boost, Bank of America said. The IHI has seen outflows of $432 million this year, according to FactSet. "2023 could be the third year in a row for HCES ETF outflows despite positive returns YTD (8.5%). In our view, the trade is far less crowded than broad healthcare for investors looking for defensive exposure," Woodard said. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.