Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Uber . The pros discussed the ride-sharing service a day after Oppenheimer reiterated the stock as outperform and as one of its large-cap top picks with a price target of $65 per share. That suggests 35% upside from Friday's close. Uber hit a new 52-week high Friday and closed up about 3.3%. Oppenheimer’s Jason Helfstein joined CNBC to discuss the company ahead of its earnings report Tuesday.