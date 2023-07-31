Heineken CEO on Bud Light campaign fallout: 'You need to stand for your values'

Heineken's chief executive says the company has learnt lessons from the social media controversy around a campaign for rival beer Bud Light — but still believes businesses should stand up for their "values."

"Particularly in the Western world, we do see a lot of polarization in society. And that's affecting all players, all actors in society, also businesses and also brands," Dolf van den Brink told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"You have to be thoughtful, you have to be balanced. And at the same time, you need to stand for your values and your principles. And we try to do that to the best of of our abilities," he continued. "So far, I'm proud of how our brand teams across our operating companies are navigating this new world."

Bud Light lost its spot as the top-selling beer in the U.S. in May, after conservatives boycotted the brand following a brief product placement deal with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light sales fell 24.6% in the period year-on-year, according to NielsenIQ data from consulting firm Bump Williams.

Bud Light is owned by Belgium's Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, which will report its second-quarter results on Thursday. The furore has garnered political attention, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling for a probe into whether the company breached its duties to shareholders.

AB InBev has also been criticized for failing to stand behind Mulvaney, amid wider debate over whether corporations will continue to back social or political causes. Industry groups including Outvertising have called on brands not to back away from campaigns and partnerships supportive of the LGBTQ+ community over fears of a similar backlash.