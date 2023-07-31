New Trump co-defendant lacks Florida lawyer ahead of court hearing

The scheduled arraignment Monday morning of Carlos De Oliveira — the new co-defendant in the Trump classified documents criminal case — is up in the air because he has not yet gotten a lawyer who practices in Florida to represent him.

Without a Florida lawyer present, a judge could delay De Oliveira's scheduled arraignment in Miami federal court, the defendant's out-of-state attorney, John Irving, told NBC News Sunday.

De Oliveira's failure so far to get a Florida lawyer mirrors the difficulties former President Donald Trump briefly had hiring a local attorney for the case. The third co-defendant, Trump valet Walt Nauta, had his arraignment twice postponed because of the same issue.

"We're working on ascertaining local counsel," said Irving.

Courts as a rule insist that parties in criminal and civil cases be represented by lawyers who are licensed to practice in the state where the case was brought. Out-of-state attorneys can, however, take the lead on representing a party in a case if they have a local attorney's cooperation.