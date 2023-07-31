Lebanon's central bank chief steps down — and many blame him for the country's economic collapse

Riad Salameh's tenure as governor of Lebanon's central bank on Monday came to an end after 30 years, with many sharply critical of the legacy he now leaves behind.

"The loss of savings for several generations of Lebanese" is all part of Salameh's legacy, Nasser Saidi, a former vice governor of the Banque du Liban, told CNBC's Dan Murphy on Monday.

A spokesperson for Salameh did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Lebanon has failed to find an official successor to Salameh, who has been governor of central bank since 1993 and has worked under 12 prime ministers and recurring political instability.

Wassim Mansouri, the deputy governor of the central bank, told reporters that he will take the role on an interim basis.

Lebanon's Rafik Hariri first became prime minister in 1992 and tapped Salameh to rebuild the country's post-war economy and banking sector. Under his stewardship, however, Lebanon descended into an economic crisis of epic proportions.

Foreign reserves have dipped below $10 billion, the currency has depreciated by almost 100% in value against the dollar and Salameh himself has been blamed for the collapse of Lebanon's financial system, which has estimated losses of an eyewatering $70 billion.

In 2022, the World Bank blamed the country's political elite for a "Ponzi Finance" scheme, saying the depression was "deliberate in the making over the past 30 years."