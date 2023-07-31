Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Yum China, Western Digital, ZoomInfo and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Yum China — The restaurant franchiser's shares fell 3.4% following its mixed second-quarter results. The company announced 47 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $2.65 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 46 cents earnings per share on $2.68 billion in revenue. Management noted that same-store sales across its restaurants still remained below pre-pandemic levels.

ZoomInfo Technologies – Shares shed 17% in extended trading after the company posted a weak outlook for third-quarter revenue. The data company anticipates $309 million to $312 million in revenue, while analysts called for $326 million, according to Refinitiv. ZoomInfo's revenue in the latest quarter also missed expectations, coming in at $309 million, while analysts estimated $311 million.

Western Digital — The data storage company's stock gained 2% after a better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings report. Western Digital posted a loss of $1.98 per share on $2.67 billion in revenue. Analysts had estimated a loss of $2.01 per share on $2.53 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Arista Networks — Shares rose more than 11% after the company's quarterly earnings topped analysts' expectations. Arista reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, versus consensus analyst estimates of $1.44 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also came in higher than expected at $1.46 billion, compared to analyst expectations of $1.38 billion.

Lattice Semiconductor — The stock declined 2.6% after management noted that the company "is not immune to macroeconomic challenges" impacting the chip sector. Lattice reported second-quarter earnings of 52 cents per share, adjusted, on revenue of $190.1 million, while analysts polled by FactSet called for 51 cents in earnings per share on revenue of $188.2 million.

Rambus — The stock tumbled more than 8% after the release of its second-quarter earnings. Rambus posted $120 million in revenue, versus analysts' forecast for $133 million, according to Refinitiv. Licensing billings and product revenue also declined year over year.

Monolithic Power Systems — Shares lost 3.8% Monday in extended trading. The lower end of the semiconductor company's revenue guidance for the third quarter came in below analysts' estimates. Monolithic forecasts revenue of $464 million to $484 million for the third quarter, while analysts called for $473.4 million, per FactSet.

SBA Communications — Shares of the real estate investment trust added more than 4%. The wireless infrastructure company reported second-quarter revenue of $678.5 million, while analysts called for $676.9 million. SBA also announced a newly signed master lease agreement with AT&T.