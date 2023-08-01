Country Garden shares drop 5% after reports it scrapped $300 million share sale

Country Garden canceled its share placement shortly after midnight, a report by IFR revealed, citing bookrunner JPMorgan.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Country Garden fell 5.06% on Tuesday, following multiple reports that the Chinese real estate developer had scrapped its $300 million primary share placement.

The share placement was aimed at helping the Chinese property developer repay its debt.

Its property services arm Country Garden Services lost 0.57%, while other Chinese property stocks were also dragged down. The Hang Seng Mainland Property Index, which measures Hong Kong-listed Chinese property counters, was lower by 0.33%.

Logan Group fell 4.21%, while China Vanke shed 0.73%. Sunac fell around 2%.