HSBC sees 89% rise in quarterly pre-tax profit, beating analysts' expectations

HSBC beat analysts' expectations to report an 89% jump in pre-tax profit in the second quarter.

Pre-tax profit for the quarter ended in June was $8.77 billion, beating expectations of $7.96 billion.

Net profit was $6.64 billion, beating the $6.35 billion expected in analysts' estimates compiled by the bank, jumping 27% compared to the same period a year before.

Total revenue for the second quarter came in at $16.71 billion, 38% higher than the $12.1 billion seen in the same period a year ago.

HSBC's Hong Kong listed shares rose 0.23% after the announcement.