Merck beats on revenue boosted by Keytruda sales, but posts quarterly loss due to Prometheus deal

Medicine pill is seen with Merck logo displayed on a screen in the background in this illustration photo taken in Poland on October 4, 2021.

Merck on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue that topped expectations on strong sales of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and HPV vaccine Gardasil.

The pharmaceutical giant posted a quarterly loss, however, due to charges associated with the company's acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences earlier this year.

Merck swung to a net loss of $5.98 billion, or $2.35 per share, from a net income of $3.94 billion, or $1.55 per share, during the year-earlier period. Excluding acquisition and restructuring costs, Merck's loss per share was $2.06 for the quarter.

The loss reflects a $10.2 billion, or $4.02 per share, charge related to the company's acquisition of Prometheus, which specializes in treatments for autoimmune diseases. Merck said it completed the deal in mid-June.

Here's how Merck results compared with Wall Street expectations, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Loss per share: $2.06 adjusted vs. $2.18 expected

$2.06 adjusted vs. $2.18 expected Revenue: $15.04 billion vs. $14.45 billion expected

Revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter rose 3% from a year earlier.

Shares of Merck are down roughly 4% this year, with a market value of roughly $270 billion, making it the third largest pharmaceutical company based in the U.S.

The New Jersey-based company raised its 2023 sales forecast to a range of $58.6 billion to $59.6 billion, slightly higher than the $57.7 billion to $58.9 billion guidance provided in late April.

Merck lowered its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $2.95 to $3.05 per share, from a previous forecast of $6.88 to $7 per share.

The company said its business growth during the quarter contributed 24 cents per share to the full-year earnings guidance, but was offset by the $4.02 per share charge related to the Prometheus deal.

The outlook also includes previously disclosed one-time charges related to Merck's acquisition of Imago BioSciences last year and an upfront payment for a drug development agreement with Kelun-Biotech.