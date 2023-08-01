CNBC Investing Club

Pioneer delivers strong quarterly results — but that isn't what shines the brightest

Permian Basin rigs in 2020, when U.S. crude oil production dropped by 3 million a day as Wall Street pressure forced cuts.
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) reported strong second-quarter profits and cash flow after the bell Tuesday, but favorable revisions to its guidance shined the brightest.