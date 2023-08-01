CNBC Investing Club

Stanley Black & Decker's turnaround is in full swing, and we're raising our price target

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Stanley Black & Decker drills are displayed for sale at a Home Depot store in Emeryville, California.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) reported a solid second quarter Tuesday, demonstrating it's becoming a more streamlined business through cost cuts, inventory reductions and an improved supply chain. With gross margins improving and earnings growth inflecting next year, we're sticking with the stock and looking to add to our position on potential pullbacks.