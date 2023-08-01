Starbucks beats earnings estimates, but sales disappoint despite China boom

- Starbucks' quarterly earnings topped Wall Street estimates, but the company's sales were weaker than expected.
Starbucks on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts' expectations, but its same-store sales missed Wall Street's estimates.
Shares of the company fell less than 1% in extended trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
- Earnings per share: $1 adjusted vs. 95 cents expected
- Revenue: $9.17 billion vs. $9.29 billion expected
The coffee giant reported fiscal third-quarter net income attributable to Starbucks of $1.41 billion, or 99 cents per share, up from $912.9 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's operating margin expanded to 17.3% from 15.9%, driven by improvements in pricing and productivity.
Excluding items, Starbucks earned $1 per share.
Net sales rose 12% to $9.17 billion.
The company's same-store sales grew 10%, falling short of StreetAccount estimates of 11%. Same-store sales growth in both North America and its international markets was softer than expected.
The coffee giant's North American same-store sales grew 7%, missing estimates of 8.4%. Starbucks said customer traffic grew 1% in the quarter.
Outside North America, Starbucks' same-store sales increased 24%, falling short of estimates of 24.2%. Improved demand in China fueled the company's international growth. China's same-store sales skyrocketed 46% in the quarter.
The company said it would discuss its fiscal 2023 outlook during its conference call. Previously, Starbucks was projecting revenue growth of 10% to 12% and adjusted earnings-per-share growth on the low end of 15% to 20%.