Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board as Saudi deal talks continue

Tiger Woods wipes his driver grip on the 18th tee box during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Ben Jared | PGA Tour | Getty Images

The PGA Tour on Tuesday said Tiger Woods would join its policy board, a concession meant to give players more input and oversight as negotiations continue for its controversial deal with Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Woods joins the board less than a month after former AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson resigned due to concerns regarding the Saudi investment. The move comes as controversy has surrounded the tour since it announced a proposed deal that would see it combine with LIV Golf, which is backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, an entity controlled by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Europe's DP World Tour. Until the proposed deal was announced, the PGA Tour and LIV were embroiled in antitrust lawsuits – lobbed at each other – as players left the tour for big paydays at LIV. The lawsuits have since been squashed. So far, only a framework agreement has been met and PGA player directors will have to sign off on an eventual definitive agreement. The proposed deal has been met with ire and confusion from lawmakers, members of the tour and fans.

'For the players, by the players'

The tour said it reached this new agreement to ensure it "lives up to its mission of being a player-driven organization, 'for the players, by the players.'" Woods will be the sixth player director on the board, which also includes five independent directors and the PGA of America director. Other player directors include Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson. "This is a critical point for the tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in tour operations are in the best interest of all tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players," Woods said in the statement. "The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes."

Rory McIlroy shakes hands with Tiger Woods on the 18th green after they completed a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 3, 2023. Christian Petersen | Getty Images