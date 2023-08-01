Uber shares dip after mixed second-quarter results. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Uber . The pros, including Jim Cramer , talked about the ride-sharing company's second-quarter results , which were released before market open Tuesday. Uber shares initially popped after the company announced it had reached two major milestones during the period: its first quarter hitting more than $1 billion in free cash flow and its first quarterly GAAP operating profit . However, Uber posted a miss on revenue, and shares closed lower by about 5.7%. Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi joined CNBC Tuesday morning to discuss the results and why CFO Nelson Chai is planning to leave the company in January 2024.