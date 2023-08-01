Walgreens is now offering RSV vaccines for older adults

Walgreens is now offering the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for older adults nationwide, the pharmacy chain said on Tuesday.

People ages 60 and older can schedule an appointment this week through Walgreens' app, website, by phone or by visiting their local pharmacy.

RSV vaccines are now available in most states and appointments will be added on a rolling basis over the next two weeks as more pharmacies receive the shots, according to Walgreens.

This is the first RSV season in which older adults have the option to get vaccinated against the virus. The Food and Drug Administration approved the first RSV vaccines, made by Pfizer and GSK, last spring. The vaccines are administered as a single dose.