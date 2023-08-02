AMD considers making a specific A.I. chip for China to comply with export controls

AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su speaks at the AMD Keynote address during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AMD said it sees an opportunity to develop an artificial intelligence chip specifically for the Chinese market to comply with U.S. export curbs, in a move that would follow rivals Nvidia and Intel .

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, said on an earnings call late Tuesday that China is an "important" market and that the semiconductor giant wants to be fully compliant with U.S. export controls.

"As we think about certainly the accelerator market, our plan is to of course be fully compliant with U.S. export controls but we do believe there's an opportunity to develop products for our customer set in China that is looking for AI solutions and we'll continue to work in that direction," Su said.

Accelerator chips are the kind of semiconductors required to train huge amounts of data for artificial intelligence applications.