AMD forecast, U.S. credit downgrade drags down chip stocks

AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su speaks at the AMD Keynote address during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chip stocks dipped Wednesday, after AMD 's disappointing revenue forecast raised concern that fragility in the PC market and slower spending from businesses may be poised to continue.

AMD shares dropped 7. Marvell fell almost 6%, Nvidia slid close to 5% and Intel and Texas Instruments each declined more than 3%, falling more than the broader tech market.

For the third quarter, AMD said late Tuesday that it expects $5.7 billion in sales, while analysts were looking for revenue of $5.81 billion. At the same time, the company said a "weaker PC market" dragged second-quarter revenue down 54% in its client segment. Sales in the data center business fell 11% in part because of soft enterprise demand, AMD said.

Semiconductor companies led a decline in tech stocks, as the market was hit by Fitch Ratings' downgrade of the United States' long-term foreign currency issuer default rating from AAA to AA+. Fitch attributed the downgrade to "expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years," an erosion of governance and a growing general debt burden.

The Nasdaq dropped 2.1% on Wednesday, its second-worst day of the year.

Following AMD's earnings report, CEO Lisa Su told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" in an interview on Wednesday that the company is coming out of a "volatile cycle" for PCs, but she said AMD expects to see growth through the second half of the year. Analysts at Jefferies reiterated their buy rating on the stock in a note to clients and pointed to PC recovery materializing.