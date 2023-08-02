China's capital Beijing battered by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

Massive rescue and relief efforts are underway in response to typhoon-induced torrential rains in Beijing.

China's capital Beijing has been pummeled by the heaviest rainfall in 140 years, leaving at least 20 dead.

According to the Chinese authorities, the city recorded 744.8mm (29.3 inches) of rainfall between Saturday to Wednesday — marking the highest since 1891, based on data from the Beijing Meteorological Bureau.

China has been buffeted by heavy storms as Typhoon Doksuri swept north after slamming southern Chinese provinces.

Doksuri made landfall in China's Xiamen and Quanzhou on Monday morning, and caused "severe flooding in Beijing," according to a report by the NASA Earth Observatory. The massive storm damaged infrastructure, forcing tens of thousands to flee for safety.

The typhoon was one of the worst storms to hit northern China in years, and the torrential rain in Beijing has killed at least 20 people as of Tuesday.