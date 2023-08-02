CNBC's top 200 global fintech companies: The complete list

From China's Ant Group to Sweden's Klarna, here is the complete list of the world's top 200 fintech companies.
CNBC partnered with independent research firm Statista to establish a transparent overview of the top fintech companies.
Statista analyzed over 1,500 firms across nine different market segments, evaluating each one against a set of key performance indicators, including revenue, user numbers, and total funding raised.
The final list includes some of the biggest companies in the sector — Ant Group, Tencent, PayPal, Stripe, Klarna and Revolut — as well as several up-and-coming startups seeking to mold the future of financial services.
The categories include:
- Neobanking
- Digital payments
- Digital assets
- Digital financial planning
- Digital wealth management
- Alternate financing
- Alternate lending
- Digital banking solutions
- Digital business solutions
You can search by country, category, or company name to see which firms made the cut.
For a deep dive on the categories and the standout trends within each one, click here.
Methodology
To identify the top 200 fintech companies, Statista carried out a quantitative analysis of the global market across nine categories.
These categories reflect the fact that fintechs in different fields can't be compared like-for-like. A business like Monzo, for example, operates in a very different manner to Stripe (Stripe isn't a licensed bank and can't originate its own loans).
To help with the research, CNBC issued a public call for nominations in March, giving eligible fintechs the chance to share more information on their business model, revenue, transaction volumes, and other key data.
Since many fintech businesses are privately held, they aren't required to disclose their accounts publicly. Voluntary sharing of information about business models was key to analyzing the market.
Statistics
More than 1,500 fintech companies were assessed by Statista during the analysis period, and over 10,000 data points were assessed, including annual reports, company websites, and news articles.
Statista developed a scoring model for the companies by calculating the aggregated scores on how firms performed versus their respective KPIs — revenues and revenue per employee, for example — along with a separate score on how the companies performed against specific KPIs within their respective market segments.
Between five and 40 companies were selected for each individual market segment.
To decide which ones should make the cut, Statista broke down the scoring model into a 40% weighting for general KPIs, and 60% for segment-specific KPIs.
The companies with the highest score within their market segment made the list.
The number of companies awarded per market segment varied depending on the size of the respective market segment.