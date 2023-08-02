CNBC's top 200 global fintech companies: The complete list

From China's Ant Group to Sweden's Klarna, here is the complete list of the world's top 200 fintech companies.

CNBC partnered with independent research firm Statista to establish a transparent overview of the top fintech companies.

Statista analyzed over 1,500 firms across nine different market segments, evaluating each one against a set of key performance indicators, including revenue, user numbers, and total funding raised.

The final list includes some of the biggest companies in the sector — Ant Group, Tencent, PayPal, Stripe, Klarna and Revolut — as well as several up-and-coming startups seeking to mold the future of financial services.

The categories include:

Neobanking

Digital payments

Digital assets

Digital financial planning

Digital wealth management

Alternate financing

Alternate lending

Digital banking solutions

Digital business solutions

You can search by country, category, or company name to see which firms made the cut.