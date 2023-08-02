Ferrari raises guidance after profit jumps as more customers personalize their sports cars

Ferrari on Wednesday said that its second-quarter profit jumped 33% from a year ago as more of its customers chose costly "personalization" options for their new sports cars.

Ferrari also raised its guidance for the full year following the results.

The company now expects 2023 revenue of about 5.8 billion euros and per-share profit of between 6.25 and 6.40 euros. It had previously guided investors to full-year revenue of about 5.7 billion euros and per-share profit between 6.00 and 6.20 euros. It maintained earlier guidance for an adjusted EBIT margin of more than 26%.

"We continue to manage a very strong order book in all geographies," CEO Benedetto Vigna said in a statement. "The decision to revise the guidance upwards was supported in particular by stunning results in personalizations."

Ferrari in recent years has greatly extended its options lists, offering its customers a huge range of choices in paint finishes, interior materials and other details. Those extended options, which the company calls "personalizations," can add hundreds of thousands of dollars to the price of a new Ferrari.

Ferrari reported profit of 334 million euros, or 1.83 euros per share, an increase of 33% over profit of 251 million euros, or 1.36 euros per share, during the same period a year earlier.

Revenue increased 14% year over year to 1.47 billion euros.

Ferrari's margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 29.7% in the quarter, up from 25% a year ago. The increase in profitability was driven by the jump in personalizations as well as sales of higher-end and limited-edition models, Ferrari said.