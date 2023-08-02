Health and Science

Humana shares rise after insurer's medical costs came in lower than expected

thumbnail
Annika Kim Constantino@annikakimc
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • Humana shares rose after the health insurer said medical costs came in lower than expected in its second-quarter earnings report. 
  • The results ease investor concerns after Humana and UnitedHealth Group warned that a surge in demand for nonurgent surgeries and outpatient services among seniors was driving up claims. 
  • Both companies now suggest the uptick may be abating. 

In this article

A Humana office in Louisville, Kentucky, July 31, 2023.
Jon Cherry | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Humana shares rose Wednesday after the health insurer said medical costs came in lower than expected during its second-quarter earnings report.

The results ease investor concerns two months after Humana and rival UnitedHealth Group warned that a surge in demand for nonurgent surgeries and outpatient services among seniors was driving up claims. 

related investing news

Shares of these 2 global stocks could soar over 30% as bankruptcies begin to rise, analysts say
CNBC Pro
Shares of these 2 global stocks could soar over 30% as bankruptcies begin to rise, analysts say
2 days ago
We're adding to our positions in technology and health care on post-earnings pullbacks
CNBC Investing Club
We're adding to our positions in technology and health care on post-earnings pullbacks
2 days ago
This little-known pharma stock can rally 50%, Citi says
CNBC Pro
This little-known pharma stock can rally 50%, Citi says
2 days ago

Both companies — the two biggest providers of Medicare Advantage plans for people ages 65 and above — have now suggested the uptick may be abating. 

Humana reported a medical loss ratio, the percentage of premiums it spends on medical care, of 86.3% for the second quarter. Analysts had estimated that ratio would be 86.5%, according to Refinitiv data.

Humana highlighted a "stabilizing Medicare Advantage utilization environment" based on the most recent claims activity, without elaborating.

The company said in June it expected its second-quarter medical loss ratio to be toward the top range of its full-year outlook of 86.3% to 87.3%. Humana reiterated that full-year guidance Wednesday.

Humana's stock rose 5% in morning trading Wednesday. Shares are down about 5% for the year after the broader health-care sector took a beating in June, putting the company's market value at around $60 billion.