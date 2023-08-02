The Fitch analyst behind the U.S. downgrade breaks down the decision—and how the country can regain the top rating

The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain.

It's not a growing jobs market, strong U.S. dollar or a resilient economy that will help the U.S. regain the top rating from Fitch. According to the firm, it's going to take a major step up in governance.

Fitch Ratings cut the United States' long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA on Tuesday, sending global stock markets down on Wednesday. The agency had placed the country's rating on negative watch in May, citing the debt ceiling issue.

"This is a steady deterioration we've seen in the key metrics for the United States for a number of years. In 2007, general government debt was less than 60% and now it's 113%, so there has been a clear deterioration," Richard Francis, Fitch's co-head of the Americas sovereign ratings, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "Furthermore, we're expecting fiscal deficits to rise over the next three years and we expect debt to continue to rise over the next three years."

Francis said that, in addition to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, the rating agency has noted a "constant brinkmanship" surrounding the debt ceiling among both Republicans and Democrats. That has hindered the U.S. government from coming up with meaningful solutions to deal with growing fiscal issues, particularly around entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare, he said.