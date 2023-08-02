FDA warns some Tydemy birth control pills may not be effective, could result in unexpected pregnancy

Signage is seen outside the U.S. Food and Drug Administration headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, Aug. 29, 2020.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned that some Tydemy birth control pills may not be effective, several days after the manufacturer recalled two batches of the medication that were distributed in the U.S.

The FDA said the pills in question could result in unexpected pregnancy. The agency has not received any reports of adverse events related to Tydemy so far.

The manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, announced a voluntary recall of two batches of Tydemy on July 29. The pills in those batches were distributed in the U.S. between June 3, 2022, and May 31, 2023.