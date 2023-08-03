Bank of England hikes rates by quarter percentage point in split vote

People walk outside the Bank of England in the City of London financial district, in London, Britain, January 26, 2023.

LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points to at 15-year high of 5.25%, a 14th consecutive hike as policymakers strive to rein in inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 6-3 in favor of the quarter-point hike, with two members preferring a second straight 50 basis point increase and one voting to keep rates unchanged.

Market pricing was split roughly 60/40 in favor of a quarter-point hike as of Thursday morning, according to Refinitiv data.

The MPC gave little indication that its tightening of monetary policy was likely to end imminently, vowing to "ensure that Bank Rate is sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target."

The Bank also updated its inflation forecast and now expects inflation to fall to 4.9% by the end of this year, in a quicker decline than it had anticipated in May. Inflation is expected to dip below 2% during the second quarter of 2025, the Bank said in its accompanying Monetary Policy Report, finishing 2024 at 2.5% and 2025 at 1.6%.

The projections will be a relief for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who promised the halve inflation by the end of the year, back when the rate had hit 10.1% in January.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt welcomed the news, noting that under the Bank's newest forecast, headline inflation will be below 3% in a year's time without the economy slipping into recession.

"But that doesn't mean it's easy for families facing higher mortgage bills so we will continue to do what we can to help households," Hunt added in a Thursday statement.

Mixed data

During its last meeting in June, the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee surprised markets with a 50 basis point hike, as inflation in the U.K. was running significantly hotter than across other advanced economies and well above the British central bank's 2% target.

Prices have since shown signs of cooling, but the MPC is navigating a more complicated picture in the labor market.

Headline consumer price inflation slid to 7.9% in June from a hotter-than-expected 8.7% in May, while core inflation — which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices — stayed sticky at an annualized 6.9%, but retreated from the 31-year high of 7.1% of May.