Unprecedented Canada wildfires obliterate previous annual pollution record in just seven months

An aerial view of wildfire of Tatkin Lake in British Columbia, Canada on July 10, 2023.

The intensity of Canada's raging wildfires have generated record levels of carbon emissions, the EU's climate monitor said Thursday.

Europe's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) found that accumulated carbon emissions from Canadian wildfires had soared to 290 megatons in just the first seven months of 2023.

That is already more than double Canada's previous whole-year record and accounts for over 25% of the global total year-to-date.

"In recent years we have seen significant wildfires in the Northern Hemisphere, but this year's fire activity in Canada is highly unusual," said Mark Parrington, senior scientist at CAMS.

"The weather has played a part, with warm and dry conditions increasing the flammability of vegetation and increasing the risk of large-scale fires. We support users in mitigating the impacts through monitoring the fire activity and intensity, and the emitted smoke," Parrington said.

This year's wildfire season has been the worst on record in Canada, with more than 13 million hectares (roughly 32 million acres) burning so far — scorching an area larger than the size of Portugal or South Korea.

Plumes of smoke from hundreds of blazes have blanketed vast swathes of the country in recent weeks, forcing tens of thousands of people to leave their homes and triggering air quality alerts in northern U.S. cities.