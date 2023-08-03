Four-time Olympic medalist Dominique Dawes on how she defines success

Dominique Dawes, four-time Olympic medalist, never had it easy as an elite athlete, and has not had it easy as a small business owner.

The world-renowned, highly decorated gymnast is one of only three American women to compete in three different Olympic games, and was the first Black woman to receive an individual Olympic medal in gymnastics. But her success had its costs.

"I went through a very challenging childhood, in some degree, where I sacrificed my childhood to win an Olympic gold medal," Dawes told CNBC's Dominic Chu at Wednesday's Small Business Playbook event. "It was 24/7 work, work, work, and if you weren't doing well in the gymnastics gym, you felt little of yourself."

When Dawes decided to become an entrepreneur, and founded Dominique Dawes Gymnastics Academy, her timing could not have been worse. She signed a 10-year lease just before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

"We were supposed to open our doors April 2020, however, we were a little delayed. ... It's definitely been a very rocky journey, but I do believe what doesn't kill us makes us stronger."