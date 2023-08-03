Rice markets could face further turmoil as Thailand urges farmers to plant less rice

Thailand, the world's second largest exporter of rice, is encouraging its farmers to plant less of the crop in a bid to save water — a move that could roil rice markets further following India's export ban.

Thailand is facing a spate of low rainfall. In an effort to conserve water for consumption, the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has called on the country's farmers to turn to "planting crops that use less water [which] can be harvested quickly."

"The cumulative rainfall is about 40% less than normal, which is at high risk of water shortage," secretary-general of the ONWR, Surasri Kidtimonton, said in a statement released by Thailand's National Water Administration.

Kidtimonton said the country's water management needs to "focus on water for consumption," as well as "water for cultivation mainly for perennial crops."

Perennial crops are crops that grow back after harvest and need not be replanted every year, unlike annual crops. Rice is categorized as an annual crop.