This little-known data center servicer could see A.I. tailwinds, says Bank of America

Vertiv is well-positioned for gains as its margins recover due to the artificial intelligence boom, according to Bank of America. Analyst Andrew Obin upgraded the data center servicer's shares to buy from underperform and raised his price target 54% to $40 from $26. That implies the stock has the potential to gain another 18% from where shares closed Thursday. "We view Vertiv as benefiting near-term from a margin recovery, and improving [free cash flow] generation. Artificial intelligence adoption within data centers adds incremental demand for Vertiv's thermal management products," Obin wrote in a Wednesday note. Obin added that Vertiv's price pushing managed to add 9% to its revenue growth in the second quarter. Market conditions are supportive of taking additional pricing into 2024, he noted. Vertiv's strong portfolio in thermal management , which helps protect IT spaces and data centers, also leaves it better-positioned than its peers to see upsides from AI tailwinds, Obin said. Adoption of AI will drive more graphics processing unit chips into data centers, generating more heat and requiring thermal management, said Obin. "To be clear, we do not expect a near-term impact on revenue, but this trend should support revenue in 2024 and beyond," Obin said. Shares gained 2.3% Friday, hitting a new all-time high. The stock has surged more than 152% in 2023. Vertiv was once Emerson Network Power, spun out of Emerson Electric in 2016 and acquired by Platinum Equity, which took it public again in a SPAC deal in early 2020. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.