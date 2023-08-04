Asia markets poised to largely fall as U.S. bond yields pressure equities

17 May 2022, Australia, Sydney: The Sydney skyline with the famous Opera House. Photo: Carola Frentzen/dpa (Photo by Carola Frentzen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets are set to largely fall on Friday as rising bond yields continue to put pressure on equities in the wake of the U.S. credit downgrade.

IG market analyst Tony Sycamore noted the yield on the U.S. 30 year bond rose by 14 basis points overnight to 4.30%, taking the yield towards its October 2022 4.42% high.

"The move higher in long end yields is being driven by lumpy bond issuance, resilient data and Fitch's downgrade earlier in the week," Sycamore said.

In Asia, investors will look to the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy statement, which will detail the central bank's rationale after it unexpectedly held rates at 4.1% on Tuesday.

Futures for the S&P/ASX 200 point to a lower open, at 7,238 compared to the last close of 7,311.7.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set for a weaker open, with the futures contract in Chicago at 31,975 and its counterpart in Osaka at 31,900 against the index's last close of 32,159.28.

In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set rebound and open stronger, with futures standing at 19,698 compared to the HSI's close of 19,420.87.