LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets poised to largely fall as U.S. bond yields pressure equities
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set to largely fall on Friday as rising bond yields continue to put pressure on equities in the wake of the U.S. credit downgrade.
IG market analyst Tony Sycamore noted the yield on the U.S. 30 year bond rose by 14 basis points overnight to 4.30%, taking the yield towards its October 2022 4.42% high.
"The move higher in long end yields is being driven by lumpy bond issuance, resilient data and Fitch's downgrade earlier in the week," Sycamore said.
In Asia, investors will look to the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy statement, which will detail the central bank's rationale after it unexpectedly held rates at 4.1% on Tuesday.
Futures for the S&P/ASX 200 point to a lower open, at 7,238 compared to the last close of 7,311.7.
Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set for a weaker open, with the futures contract in Chicago at 31,975 and its counterpart in Osaka at 31,900 against the index's last close of 32,159.28.
In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set rebound and open stronger, with futures standing at 19,698 compared to the HSI's close of 19,420.87.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground, with the S&P 500 falling 0.25%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.19%. The Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.1%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report
Natural gas prices gain more than 3%
Natural Gas rose 3.2% Thursday, putting the commodity on pace for its first positive day in four days. Prices hit a high of 2.586, the highest level since Aug. 1, when natural gas traded as high as 2.675.
To be sure, Natural gas is still down more than 2.5% week to date, on track for its second straight week of losses and its fourth negative week out of five.
The First Trust Natural Gas ETF is up 2.7% on pace for the best day since July 18, when it gained 3.02%.
The ETF's leaders Thursday include Silverbow, Northern Oil & Gas, APA Corp., Antero and SM Energy, which are all up 5% or greater for the day.
— Hakyung Kim
Bill Ackman says he's betting against 30-year Treasurys
Investor Bill Ackman said he is betting against 30-year Treasurys as a hedge against the impact of long-term rates on stocks.
Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, said he is "short in size" on the 30-year Treasurys because it's also "a high probability standalone bet." He said he would be very surprised if we don't find ourselves in a world with persistent 3% inflation.
He added that he's implementing the short position through put options.
— Yun Li
Utilities, real estate sectors lead declines
The utilities and real estate sectors are Thursday's biggest S&P 500 laggards.
The Utilities Select Sector SDPR Fund and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund declined 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively, as of midday Thursday.
FirstEnergy and Pinnacle West Capital saw the biggest declines within the utilities sector, with shares down by more than 3% Thursday.
— Hakyung Kim
July PMI reading comes in modestly below forecast
A July purchasing managers index reading came in slightly below economists' expectations.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global U.S. Services PMI Business Activity Index came in at 52.3. That's a hair below the 52.4 reading forecasted by economists polled by Dow Jones.
This number is based off a survey of companies across economies around the world with the goal of capturing the health of the service sector.
"The service sector remains the main engine of growth in the [U.S.] economy, though there are signs of the motor spluttering amid rising headwinds," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
— Alex Harring