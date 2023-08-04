Facing lawsuit from Musk, nonprofit head says he won't stop exposing Twitter's problems

An effigy of Elon Musk is seen on a mobile device with the Twitter logo in this photo illustration on 23 July, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland.

Imran Ahmed refuses to be intimidated by Elon Musk. And he's insisting that researchers at his nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate remain equally unafraid.

Earlier this week, the company formerly known as Twitter filed a lawsuit in federal court against the CCDH, after the organization in June published research that Musk didn't like. The group found a rise in hate speech on Twitter since Musk purchased the company last year, and said X, as it's now known, fails to take action against paying subscribers who post racist, homophobic, conspiratorial and other inflammatory content.

In an interview with CNBC, Ahmed said the CCDH has no plans to suspend its research into the spread of hateful content and other emerging problems it finds on the social media platform. Rather, Ahmed told staffers in a meeting after he heard about the lawsuit that they should "double down" on probing X.

"I've never, ever, ever walked away from a fight," Ahmed said.

Ahmed, 44, lives in Washington, D.C., though he studied in the U.K. at the University of Cambridge. He founded the CCDH in 2018 after the death of Jo Cox, a U.K. Labour Party colleague and member of parliament, by a white supremist who was reportedly "a loner obsessed with Nazis."

Lawyers representing X alleged in this week's lawsuit that the CCDH improperly obtained access to social media analysis tool Brandwatch and also illegally scraped data from Twitter using other methods. The attorneys claimed the CCDH has used "flawed methodologies to advance incorrect, misleading narratives" that have driven away X's advertisers, damaging its business.

X is seeking a jury trial, unspecified monetary damages, and wants to block CCDH and any of its collaborators or employees from accessing data provided by X to Brandwatch.

Ahmed declined to comment about the specifics of the case though he noted that X has not yet physically served him or the CCDH with a lawsuit.

He's accustomed to the criticism.

Prior to the challenges from X, Meta and TikTok took issue with the CCDH's research methodology after the group released reports alleging those platforms fostered misinformation and content that could harm the mental health of teenagers.