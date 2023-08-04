A new luxury hotel is opening near Singapore — but you'll need a boat to reach it

Travelers from Singapore will soon have a new vacation option — one that doesn't require a flight. A new Indonesian private island, named ONE°15 Marina Nirup Island, opened in July nine miles south of Singapore. The launch — the first of two phases — included the opening of a restaurant and bar, ferry terminal and marina that can hold 44 yachts up to 150 feet long. Immigration and customs services are also available, though currently by appointment only. Nirup Island is accessible only via private boat, according to a company representative, but that will change upon completion of the second phase of development in 2024.

A luxury hotel in the works

Ferry services are set to coincide with the opening of a Westin Hotels & Resorts property, currently scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024, according to a company representative. The hotel will have 94 rooms and 52 villas, according to the representative.

Rendering of a hotel lobby and lounge on Nirup Island, Indonesia, set to open in late 2024. Source: PT. Tritunas Sinar Benua

Another development, The Riahi Residences, is scheduled to open during the second phase of the island's opening, with two- and three-bedroom villas — some beachside, some overwater — according to the company's website. Fifty villas will be for sale, while an additional 30 will be managed by the island's Westin hotel, according to the representative. Westin Hotels & Resorts currently operates 12 hotels in Southeast Asia, including one in Singapore and the Philippines.

A leisure and business retreat

Nirup Island is owned by PT. Tritunas Sinar Benua, an Indonesian real estate developer, and is managed by the marina operator SUTL Enterprise. Arthur Tay, CEO of SUTL Enterprise, said the opening of the marina will ease demand for yachting berths in Singapore. "Our aspiration was to curate an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind luxury destination for boaters and travelers," he told CNBC Travel. "The island also hopes to entice our ever-growing business traveler demographic … as a destination for corporate retreats and MICE events."

Other options in the Riau Islands