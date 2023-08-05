CNBC Investing Club

On tap next week: Two key inflation reports and 4 Club earnings releases. Here's what we're looking for

Zev Fima@zevfima
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 02, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

All three major U.S. stock indices pulled back this week, with the S&P 500 closing down more than 2% and the Nasdaq Composite losing roughly 3%. Each average attempted to cut losses on Friday, helped by strong earnings from Club name Amazon (AMZN) and a slightly weaker-than-expected jobs report for July, before fizzling out in late-day trading.