What the Street missed in earnings at Apple and Amazon — and where shares go next

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023. 
In one quarter — one off-cycle quarter that didn't feature a no new iPhone — Apple (AAPL) delivered a whopping $81.8 billion in sales. That was despite a 4% currency headwind from all the new business coming out of Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Mexico and Turkey. Services revenue is gigantic at $21 billion, up 8% over last year. Gross margins of 44.5% is a record for the June quarter. And most important: There is an installed base of 2 billion devices. That means there's a huge amount of iPhones, wearables, iPads and Macs to sell when each product is revamped.