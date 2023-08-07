Australia urges China to remove all trade restrictions after barley tariffs lifted

watch now

We think with some goodwill on both sides, that we can completely stabilize this relationship. Don Farrell Australian trade minister

"We always saw the barley application and the suspension of the barley application before the [World Trade Organisation] as a template for dealing with the wine issue," he said. "So I think now's the opportunity to have some further talks with the Chinese government." A decision on wine tariffs is "not very far away," according to Farrell. "And of course, we're extremely confident that the 220% tariffs that were applied to Australian wine will be removed."

Thawing tensions

In April, Australia agreed to "temporarily suspend" its World Trade Organization complaint against China for its 2020 decision to impose 80.5% duties on Australian barley trade that was once worth about 1.5 billion Australian dollars ($988.1 million). It paved the way for Beijing to expediate its review of the tariff decision. Last Friday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry announced it was dropping all anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Australian barley starting Saturday — more than three years after they were imposed. The ministry cited "changes in the Chinese market" but did not further explain.

Bottles of wine imported from Australia are displayed for sale at a supermarket in Nantong Free Trade Zone on November 27, 2020 in Nantong, Jiangsu Province of China. Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images

On Monday, Farrell said a "range of factors" were at play, with Chinese beer consumers and barley importers "very strongly in favor" of reintroducing Australian barley. The move underscored thawing tensions between Australia and China, following the first meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders' summit in Bali in November. Since then, Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong and trade minister Farrell have made multiple visits to Beijing and have had direct meetings with their direct counterparts.

