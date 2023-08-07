Elon Musk says he may need surgery

SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he may require surgery and is planning to receive an MRI on his neck and upper back, according to a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Musk, who in addition to Tesla also holds senior leadership roles at X, SpaceX and Neuralink, added that he will know more this week. Shares of the automaker were down nearly 3% on Monday morning.

If Musk ultimately requires surgery, his condition could at least temporarily take some of his attention away from his multiple executive roles. It could also delay the proposed sparring match between him and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta .

The two billionaires have been taking digs at one another online since Meta launched its new text-based social media site Threads, which many have touted as an alternative to X. The pair has agreed to come to physical blows, though it remains unclear whether a cage fight will actually take place.

On Sunday, Musk said the fight will be streamed on X, and that all proceeds will go to a charity for veterans, according to a post on the platform. Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads Sunday that he had proposed Aug. 26 as the date for the match, but Musk had not confirmed.

"Not holding my breath," Zuckerberg wrote.