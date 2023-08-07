CNBC Investing Club

Here's why we're reviewing our price target on an oil stock after quarterly results and guidance

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
In this photo illustration, a Coterra Energy Inc. logo is seen on a smartphone screen.
Pavlo Gonchar | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Oil and natural gas producer Coterra Energy (CTRA) delivered mixed results after the closing bell Monday, with second-quarter sales missing expectations and profit outpacing estimates. However, what hit shares in after-hours trading was a guidance miss at the core of why we own the stock in the first place.