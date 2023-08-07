How hospitals are using A.I. to fight doctor burnout

In this article MSFT Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

When Dr. Tra'chella Johnson Foy greets her patients, she sits across from them facing away from the computer in the exam room. Then, she pulls out her phone, and asks for permission to record the appointment. "It listens in on our visit so I can pay more attention to you," explains Foy, a family physician at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida, while looking straight at her patient. Foy and other doctors at Baptist Health have been using the DAX app, powered by artificial intelligence, from Microsoft's Nuance division since last year. The program transcribes doctors' and patients' comments, then creates a clinical physician summary formatted for an electronic health record.

Dr. Trachella Johnson CNBC

The app frees doctors from having to type up notes during patient visits, and from having to finish them up at night. A practice so common doctors have a nickname for it. "Pajama time — which should be the time where you're getting ready to wind down and go to bed. We're usually still charting and noting and doing things that are going to enhance the life of the patient but not necessarily our own quality of life," Foy said.

The cost of tackling burnout

Harnessing AI programs to put pajama time to rest, and helping doctors and nurses fight burnout, is a top priority for Baptist Health's chief digital and information officer Aaron Miri. "There's new economies of scale ... that healthcare will be able to get into [by] leveraging AI," Miri said. "You eliminate all the administrative redundancy, and bureaucracy overhead, and you allow folks to work at top of license." Administrative processes like documenting visits, requesting insurance pre-authorization for procedures, and processing bills account for about 25% of health care costs, according to a National Bureau of Economic Research study. The researchers estimate adopting AI to simplify those tasks could help hospitals cut their total costs by 5% to 11% in the next five years, while physician groups could achieve up to 8% savings, and health insurers up to 10%. But the upfront investment won't be cheap: An Advisory Board survey of health care executives last year found that one in four expected to see costs for artificial intelligence and analytics increase 25%. Larger health systems like Baptist may be in a better position to fund that investment than smaller hospitals, and more likely to have the tech staffing to help integrate the new generative A.I. solutions. "If it cost me X, but I just made my patients a whole lot happier and my physicians a whole lot more productive? Well, there's an answer right there by itself," said Miri.

Keeping people in the mix